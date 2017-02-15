Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

The Band Perry Announce Intimate Pop-Up Shows
02-15-2017
.
The Band Perry

The Band Perry will be introducing their forthcoming new pop album "My Bad Imagination" with a series of intimate "pop-up shows" dubbed "Welcome To My Bad Imagination."

The series will include nine shows in all, beginning in Atlanta at Terminal West on March 5th and including stops in New York City, Boston, Philadelphia, Toronto, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles before concluding in San Francisco on March 22nd.

"My Bad Imagination is an album with a ton of layers and surprises for our fans," says Kimberly Perry in the announcement. "Our fans have stuck by us over the past year while we've been quietly creating our new music, and now we want to get close to them as we can to start listening and moving to these new sounds together."

Reid Perry adds, "We want our fans to see and feel as much as they hear My Bad Imagination, so we've created this series of pop up shows in some of our favorite small rooms around the country to give them the first look at the designs and music that have led us to this moment of growth for our band."

"We'll show it to the rest of the world next," says Neil Perry. "But this moment is about the Family coming together to celebrate a birthday, a new day, the future."

Welcome To My Bad Imagination Pop-Up Shows:
Mar 5th - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West
Mar 7th - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
Mar 9th - Boston, MA - The Sinclair
Mar 11th - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts
Mar 12th - Toronto, ONT - Mod Club
Mar 15th - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall
Mar 18th - Denver, CO - Gothic Theater
Mar 20th - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey
Mar 22nd - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

More The Band Perry News

The Band Perry Music
