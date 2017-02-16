Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge's Tonight Show Performance Goes Online
02-16-2017
.
Anderson Paak

(Radio.com) As a duo, Anderson .Paak and producer Knxwledge are known as NxWorries, and the pair stopped by Jimmy Fallon's show for an elaborate Valentine's Day performance.

The set told the story of a man (.Paak) working to earn back trust from the ladies in his life after an act of infidelity. By the end of "What More Can I Say," the two women have moved on with Knxwledge, giving the love parable a bittersweet twist.

"What More Can I Say" comes from NxWorries' album Yes Lawd! and blends whimsical symphonic elements with personal storytelling. Paak may have lost the Best New Artist GRAMMY to Chance the Rapper, but his inventive take on hip-hop is still turning heads. Watch his Tonight Show appearance with Knxwledge here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

