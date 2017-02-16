Drake Sports New $100k Gold 'Boy Meets World' Chain

Baller detailed his history with Drake, explaining the two became fast friends in 2008 after meeting in at a Beverly Hills Apple store. Wanting to present Drake the chain in person, Baller flew to meet him backstage at his Manchester, UK show. The jeweler joked he'd suffered two canceled flights he was finally on his way to meet The Boy.

The inscription on the front of the massive pendant commemorates Drake's Boy Meets World tour and the promoter behind it, Stone Island. The polished backside reads "Bringing That Certy" with Drake's trademark 6 God praying hands insignia. Read more here.