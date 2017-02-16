Guns N Roses Mom Claims Prince Death Connection In New Book

She reportedly claims in her book "Sweet Child of Mine: How I Lost My Son to Guns N' Roses" that Dr. Howard Kornfeld was prescribing Steven with over $2,000.00 in prescription drugs per month, according to Radio.com [they reported his last name as Kornfield].

Prince's body was reportedly discovered by Kornfeld's son Andrew, who is a pre-med student that was said to have been sent by his father to Minnesota to talk to Prince about addiction to prescription painkillers, according to family attorney William Mauzy. Read more about that here.