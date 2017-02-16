John Lee Hooker's Finest To Be Released For His 100th Birthday

"Whiskey And Wimmen: John Lee Hooker's Finest" will hit stores on March 31st and will feature songs from the music icon's Vee-Jay, Specialty, Riverside and Stax Records releases. It's available for pre-order on CD and vinyl formats here.

"When so much music of great importance exists, it's thrilling to continually find ways to share that history with collections like this," says Concord Bicycle Music's Chief Catalog Officer Sig Sigworth. "It literally sounds like America at its most exciting, and honors someone who changed the way we hear and feel forever."



Track Listing:

1. Boom Boom

2. Boogie Chillun

3. Dimples

4. I'm in the Mood

5. I Love You Honey

6. Whiskey and Wimmen

7. I Need Some Money

8. Grinder Man

9. I'm Going Upstairs

10. Big Legs, Tight Skirt

11. No More Doggin'

12. No Shoes

13. Crawlin' Kingsnake

14. Frisco Blues

15. It Serve Me Right to Suffer

16. Time Is Marching