John Lee Hooker's Finest To Be Released For His 100th Birthday
Vee-Jay Records have announced that they will be kicking off their celebration of the 100th birthday of blues legend John Lee Hooker with a special multi-label release. "Whiskey And Wimmen: John Lee Hooker's Finest" will hit stores on March 31st and will feature songs from the music icon's Vee-Jay, Specialty, Riverside and Stax Records releases. It's available for pre-order on CD and vinyl formats here. "When so much music of great importance exists, it's thrilling to continually find ways to share that history with collections like this," says Concord Bicycle Music's Chief Catalog Officer Sig Sigworth. "It literally sounds like America at its most exciting, and honors someone who changed the way we hear and feel forever."
