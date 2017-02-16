Kirk Hammett Hopeful For Future Big 4 Shows

The Slayer guitarist was recently asked about the possibility of the Big 4 of Thrash (Metallica, Slayer, Megadeth and Anthrax) teaming up again and he responded, "I would be all for. I just don't think there's ever going to be a moment in time to where four headline bands with the same time free to make it happen."

His counterpart in Metallica has a different take on the possibility. Kirk Hammett appeared on Scott Ian's show "Never Meet Your Heroes" on SiriusXM Volume where he said, "Even though we haven't announced any 'Big Four' dates in the future of anything like that, I personally see it happening again in the future," he said. "I don't know when, but I do see it happening in the future.

"I mean, I see those shows as kind of like a celebration - a real celebration of each other, and a real celebration of the music that we all make, and a real celebration of the audience embracing [what] we've done. And why not have more of that?"