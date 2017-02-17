Beatle Who Vanished Film Rights Secured By Roy Orbison's Son

Based on a 2013 book titled "The Beatle Who Vanished," the film, if made, will examine the life of Nicol before, during and after the 13-day period in which he sat in for Starr, who at the time was in the hospital recovering from tonsillitis and pharyngitis.

As reported by Billboard, Nicol performed as a "substitute" Beatle for 10 concerts at five venues. His tenure also included one TV show and several press conferences appearances.

Orbison told Billboard he was interested in "arc of Jimmie Nicol as a person and the overall ride of his intersection with that historic high point of what seemed to be the beginnings of Beatlemania." The story also explores Nicol's post-Beatles existence, which is shrouded in mystery. Read more here.