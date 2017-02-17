Black Veil Brides' Andy Biersack To Host Alternative Press Music Awards

Biersack had this to say about hosting the event, "I am so honored to be hosting this year's fourth annual APMAs. I've attended every APMAs, and I've been fortunate to have a favorite moment every year.

"As host, I want to make people feel happy and create favorite moments for them, too. I want them to be stoked, whether they are attending the event or watching it from their homes." Watch the announcement video here.