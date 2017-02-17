Brad Paisley Announces New Album 'Love and War'

The new album was co-produced by Paisley and Luke Wooten and will featuring his current hit single "Today," which is currently in the Top 5 on the country airplay charts. Stream it here.

Paisley is wrapping up the final dates of his Life Amplified World Tour this week with the concluding shows in Hershey, Pa tonight (Feb 17) and Verona, NY tomorrow night.

He will launch a new set of live dates next month beginning with the Country 2 Country Festival in London, Dublin and Glasgow, followed by a new run of North American dates. See them here.