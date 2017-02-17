Chris Stapleton Announces Massive Tour And New Music Release

Stapton's All-American Roadshow will hit the road this spring and summer and will feature Brothers Osborne, Lucie Silvas, Anderson East, Brent Cobb and Margo Price as special guests.

It will get underway on March 9th in Houston, TX at Rodeo Houston and he has announced dates that run until August 25th with the final show in Gilford, NH at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion. See all of the dates below:

Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show Dates:

03/9 - Houston, TX - Rodeo Houston

03/18 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens*

03/19 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre*

03/22 - Winnipeg, MB - MTS Centre*

03/24 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome*

03/25 - Edmonton, AB - Rexall Place*

03/27 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena*

03/28 - Seattle, WA - Key Arena†

03/30 - Las Vegas, NV - Pearl Theater - Palms Casino Resort†

04/6 - Columbus, GA - Columbus Civic Center†

04/8 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Tortuga Music Festival

04/20 - Roanoke, VA - Berglund Center‡

04/21 - Pikeville, KY - East Kentucky Expo Center‡

04/22 - Pikeville, KY - East Kentucky Expo Center‡

04/27 - Columbia, MO - Mizzou Arena+

04/28 - Cape Girardeau, MO - Show Me Center+

04/29 - Bloomington, IL - U.S. Cellular Coliseum+

05/5 - Alpharetta, GA - Verizon Amphitheatre§

05/11 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at VA Beach§

05/12 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek§

05/13 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion§

05/18 - San Diego, CA - Mattress Firm Amphitheatre§

05/19 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak - Chin Pavilion§

05/20 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum§

05/23 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre§

06/1 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center at Fresno State§ (on - sale 03/10)

06/2 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre§

06/3 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre§

06/9 - Southaven, MS - BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove#

06/10 - Birmingham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre#

06/15 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Civic Center#

06/16 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center#

06/17 - Indianapolis, IN - Klipsch Music Center# (on - sale 03/3)

06/22 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center#

06/23 - Manhattan, KS - Country Stampede

06/24 - North Platte, NE - Nebraskaland Days

06/29 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field††

07/5 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest††

07/6 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest††

07/14 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center#

07/15 - Hartford, CT - The XFINITY Theatre#

07/16 - Darien Lake, NY - Darien Lake Performing Arts Center#

07/20 - Holmdel, NJ - P.N.C. Bank Arts Center#

07/21 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater#

07/22 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live#

07/28 - George, WA - Watershed Festival

07/29 - Central Point, OR - Country Crossings Music Festival

07/30 - Mountain Home, ID - Mountain Home Country Music Festival

08/3 - Duluth, MN - AMSOIL Arena**

08/4 - Prairie Du Chien, WI - Country on the River

08/5 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre**

08/10 - Hershey, PA - Giant Center**

08/11 - Pittsburgh, PA - KeyBank Pavilion**

08/12 - Philadelphia, PA - BB&T Pavilion**

08/17 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage**

08/18 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center**

08/19 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre** (on - sale 03/3)

08/25 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion**



*with special guest Lindi Ortega

†with special guest Maren Morris

‡with special guest Brent Cobb

+with special guest Lucie Silvas

§with special guests Brothers Osborne and Lucie Silvas

#with special guests Anderson East and Brent Cobb

**with special guests Margo Price and Brent Cobb

††with Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers