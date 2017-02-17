Edge of Paradise Release 'Alive' Video

Frontwoman, Margarita Monet had the following to say about the track, "This song is extremely contagious, with the heavy hitting/ industrial beat, and a chorus that'll get your blood pumping!

"ALIVE is dealing with us humans being so caught up in the digital world, obsessed with convenience and monetary gain, we have begun to sacrifice our humanity. We are becoming corporate led consumer machines! We get lost in the enticing virtual reality that we forget what real human interaction feels like. Sometimes I want to break away from bombardment of advertisements, social standards, never ending race with time and just breathe, and remember what it's like to feel alive! To connect with our fellow humans and the world! here.