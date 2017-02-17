Eisley Streaming New Album 'I'm Only Dreaming' Online

The band kicked off their full US headline tour last night in Houston, TX and will perform in Dallas today for their album release show. Support bands on the tour include Civilian and Equal Vision Records' newcomers Backwards Dancer. Eisley will also perform at SXSW 2017 on March 15.

Eisley's current tour lineup includes: Sherri DuPree-Bemis (vocals, guitars), Garron DuPree (bass), Remington DuPree (drums), Elle Puckett (lead guitars, vocals) and Jedidiah Lachmann (keys). Stream the album here.