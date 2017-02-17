Goatwhore Gearing Up For Metal Blade 35th Anniversary Tour

The Metal Blade Tour will also feature Whitechapel, Cattle Decapitation, Allegaeon, and Necromancing The Stone and is set to kick off on February 21st in Pittsburgh and conclude on March 15th in Dallas.

The Amon Amarth tour will follow, launching on May 1st at Vinyl in Pensacola, FL and wrapping up on May 20th at the Mercury Ballroom in Louisville, KY.

Goatwhore will also be playing a number of stand-along headline dates while on both tours. See all of the dates below:

Metal Blade Tour:

2/21 - Spirit Hall - Pittsburgh, PA

2/22 - Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA

2/24 - The Fillmore - Silver Spring, MD

2/26 - House Of Blues - Cleveland, OH

2/28 - St. Andrew's Hall - Detroit, MI

3/01 - Deluxe @ Old National Centre - Indianapolis, IN

3/02 - Bogart's - Cincinnati, OH

3/04 - House Of Blues - Chicago, IL

3/05 - Riot Room - Kansas City, MO

3/07 - Divebar - Las Vegas, NV

3/08 - Belasco Theater - Los Angeles, CA

3/09 - House Of Blues - San Diego, CA

3/10 - The Fillmore - San Francisco, CA

3/11 - Ace Of Spades - Sacramento, CA

3/12 - The Rock - Tucson, AZ

3/14 - House Of Blues - Houston, TX

3/15 - House Of Blues - Dallas, TX

Amon Amarth Tour:

5/01 - Vinyl - Pensacola, FL

5/02 - Varsity Theatre - Baton Rouge, LA

5/04 - New Daisy Theatre - Memphis, TN

5/06 - The National - Richmond, VA

5/08 - TLA - Philadelphia, PA

5/09 - College Street Music Hall - New Haven, CT

5/10 - The Paramount - Huntington, NY

5/12 - 20 Monroe Live - Grand Rapids, MI

5/13 - Three Floyds Brewing - Munster, IN

5/16 - The Cotillion - Wichita, KS

5/17 - Boulder Theatre - Boulder, CO

5/19 - The Blue Note - Columbia, MO

5/20 - Mercury Ballroom - Louisville, KY

Goatwhore Headline Dates:

2/23 - Lost Horizon - Syracuse, NY

2/27 - The Frequency - Madison, WI

3/03 - Montage Music Hall - Rochester, NY

5/11 - The Garrison - Toronto, ON

5/19 - Lookout - Omaha, NE