Gojira Announce U.S. Headline Tour Dates

They will be kicking things off with a couple of headline dates in New Orleans on May 2nd and Birmingham, Al the following night that will feature support from Kyng.

The band will play additional headline dates on May 16th in Buffalo, the 17th in Pittsburgh, and Grand Rapids on the 18th. Those shows will also feature Deafheaven and Code Orange.

The dates with Opeth will launch on May 4th in Nashville and run until the 13th in Indianapolis. They will join the Metallica and Avenged Sevenfold stadium tour on July 29th in Los Angeles through August 16th in Edmonton.

Gojira Headline Dates

5/2 New Orleans, LA House Of Blues

5/3 Birmingham, AL Iron City

5/16 Buffalo, NY The Rapids Theatre

5/17 Pittsburgh, PA Stage, AE

5/18 Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe Live

With Opeth

5/4 Nashville, TN War Memorial Auditorium

5/6 Philadelphia, PA The Electric Factory

5/7 Sayreville, NJ Starland Ballroom

5/9 Chicago, IL The Vic Theatre

5/11 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

5/12 Kansas City, MO Arvest bank Theater at The Midland

5/13 Indianapolis, IN Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

With Metallica and Avenged Sevenfold:

7/29 Los Angeles, CA Rose Bowl

8/4 Phoenix, AZ University of Phoenix Stadium

8/6 San Diego, CA Petco Park

8/9 Seattle, WA CenturyLink Field

8/14 Vancouver, BC BC Place

8/16 Edmonton, AB Commonwealth Stadium

Music Festivals

5/5 Concord, NC Charlotte Motor Speedway Carolina Rebellion

5/19 Columbus, OH Mapfre Stadium - Rock On The Range