Incubus Announce North American Tour

The new tour will be hitting 30-cities and is set to kick off on July 6th in West Palm Beach, FL at Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre and will wrap up on October 3rd in Denver, CO at the famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Jimmy Eat World have been tapped as the main support for the trek which will also feature rotating support from Judah & the Lion and Atlas Genius at various stops. See the dates and support act detail below:

Incubus Tour Dates:

Thu Jul 06 West Palm Beach, FL Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre

Fri Jul 07 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 08 Atlanta, GA Lakewood Amphitheatre*

Tue Jul 11 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion*

Wed Jul 12 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

Fri Jul 14 Holmdel, NJ P.N.C. Bank Arts Center

Sat Jul 15 Syracuse, NY Lakeview Amphitheater**

Sun Jul 16 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts**

Tue Jul 18 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

Wed Jul 19 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Thu Jul 20 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion

Sat Jul 22 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage*

Sun Jul 23 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre

Tue Jul 25 Cleveland, OH Blossom Music Center

Wed Jul 26 Burgettstown, PA KeyBank Pavilion

Thu Jul 27 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

Sat Jul 29 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

Sun Jul 30 Noblesville, IN Klipsch Music Center

Tue Aug 01 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

Wed Aug 02 New Orleans, LA Bold Sphere at Champions Square

Fri Aug 04 Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sat Aug 05 Austin, TX Austin360 Amphitheater

Sun Aug 06 Dallas, TX Starplex Pavilion***

Wed Aug 09 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 11 Chula Vista, CA Sleep Train Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 12 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Mon Aug 14 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

Wed Aug 16 Mt. View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre*

Fri Aug 18 Portland, OR Sunlight Supply Amphitheater*

Sat Aug 19 Seattle, WA White River Amphitheatre*

October 3 Denver, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre**

*NO Judah & the Lion

**with Atlas Genius; NO Judah & the Lion

***NO Jimmy Eat World