John Mellencamp Announces Sad Clowns & Hillbillies Tour Dates

The trek will include 22 shows and is scheduled to kick off on June 5th in Denver at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre and wrap up on July 11th in Queens, NY at the Forest Hills Stadium.

Mellencamp will be supported by Emmylou Harris, Carlene Carter and Lily & Madeleine with the exception of the two Oregon dates where Jewel will be filling in for Emmylou Harris.

Sad Clowns & Hillbillies Tour Dates:

06/05 - Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

06/07 - Boise, ID - Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden

06/08 - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Park

06/10 - Troutdale, OR - McMenamins Edgefield

06/11 - Bend, OR - Les Schwab Amphitheater

06/13 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery

06/14 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery

06/17 - Murphys, CA - Ironstone Amphitheatre

06/18 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

06/21 - Grand Prairie, TX - Verizon Theatre

06/22 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

06/24 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

06/25 - Boca Raton, FL - Mizner Park Amphitheater

06/27 - Atlanta, GA - Chastain Park Amphitheatre

06/28 - Cary, NC - Cary's Booth Amphitheatre

06/30 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

07/01 - Lenox, MA - Tanglewood

07/03 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap

07/06 - Philadelphia, PA - The Mann

07/07 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

07/08 - Canandaigua, NY - CMAC

07/11 - Queens, NY - Forest Hills Stadium