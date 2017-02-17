Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Keith Urban Leads ACM Awards Nominations
02-17-2017
.
Keith Urban

(dcp) The 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards nominees have been announced with Keith Urban leading with seven nominations followed by Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris with six each. We were sent the following official announcement:

Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley will return to host for the second consecutive year. The ACM Awards are produced for television by dick clark productions and will be broadcast LIVE from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 2 (live 8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Ten-time ACM Award winners and multi-platinum trio Lady Antebellum announced the nominees in five categories, including Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Vocal Duo of the Year, and Vocal Group of the Year live today on "CBS This Morning." "Entertainment Tonight" hosts Nancy O'Dell and Kevin Frazier announced additional nominees on ETonline.com.

Keith Urban leads with seven nominations in five categories, including his seventh for Entertainer of the Year and 10th nod for Male Vocalist of the Year. Urban is nominated twice, as both artist and producer, in the Album of the Year category for Ripcord. He received an additional two nominations, for both artist and producer, in the Single Record of the Year category for "Blue Ain't Your Color," which is also nominated in the Song of the Year category.

Seven-time Female Vocalist of the Year Miranda Lambert received six nominations and is once again nominated in the Female Vocalist of the Year category. Lambert received her fifth nomination in the Album of the Year category for The Weight of These Wings. Lambert's "Vice" received nods in the Single Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Video of the Year categories. Also, she received two nominations for "Vice" in the Song of the Year category, as both artist and songwriter.

First-time ACM nominee Maren Morris earned six nominations in four different categories. Morris received nominations in both Female Vocalist of the Year and New Female Vocalist of the Year categories. She is also nominated twice for Album of the Year, as both producer and artist, on HERO. Morris is twice nominated as both artist and producer in Single Record of the Year for "My Church."

Reigning Vocal Duo of the Year Florida Georgia Line leads group nominations with five nods, including their fifth nomination in the Vocal Duo of the Year category. Florida Georgia Line is also nominated for the second time in the Entertainer of the Year category. They received their second nomination in the Album of the Year category for Dig Your Roots. Also, they received nods for Single Record of the Year for "H.O.L.Y." and for Vocal Event of the Year for "May We All" with Tim McGraw.

Sixteen-time ACM Award winner Tim McGraw received five nominations in four categories. He earned two nominations in the Single Record of the Year category, as both artist and producer, on "Humble And Kind." Also, McGraw is nominated in the Song of the Year and Video of the Year categories for "Humble And Kind." In addition, he earned his 13th nod in the Vocal Event of the Year category for "May We All" with Florida Georgia Line.

ACM Awards co-host Dierks Bentley received three nominations, including his fourth nomination in the Male Vocalist of the Year category. Also, Bentley received his third nod in the Album of the Year category for Black, and his second nod in the Vocal Event of the Year category for "Different For Girls," featuring Elle King.

Thomas Rhett earned three nominations, including his first in the Male Vocalist of the Year category. Also, Rhett received two nominations as artist and songwriter in the Song of the Year category for "Die A Happy Man." The song won Rhett an ACM Award last year in the Single Record of the Year category.

Reigning ACM Male Vocalist of the Year Chris Stapleton is nominated in three categories. Once again, Stapleton is nominated in both the Male Vocalist of the Year category, and the Song of the Year category with "Tennessee Whiskey." Also, Stapleton received a nod in the Video of the Year category for "Fire Away."

Following is the list of final nominees for the major categories:

Entertainer of the Year
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Florida Georgia Line
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban

Male Vocalist of the year
Jason Aldean
Dierks Bentley
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban

Female Vocalist of the year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood

Vocal Duo of the year
Big & Rich
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae

Vocal Group Of The Year
Eli Young Band
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts

New Male Vocalist Of The Year
Kane Brown
Chris Janson
Chris Lane
Jon Pardi
Brett Young

New Female Vocalist Of The Year
Lauren Alaina
Cam
Brandy Clark
Maren Morris

* four nominees only

New Vocal Duo Or Group Of The Year
A Thousand Horses
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
LOCASH
Maddie & Tae

ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company-Label(s)]

Black - Dierks Bentley
Producers: Ross Copperman, Arturo Buenahora Jr.
Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville

Dig Your Roots - Florida Georgia Line
Producer: Joey Moi
Record Label: Big Machine Label Group

HERO - Maren Morris
Producers: busbee, Brad Hill, Maren Morris
Record Label: Columbia Nashville

Ripcord - Keith Urban
Producers: Jeff Bhasker, busbee, Nathan Chapman, Nitzan Kaikov, Dann Huff, Tyler Johnson, Johnny Price, Nile Rodgers, Keith Urban, Greg Wells
Record Labels: Hit Red Records, Capitol Records Nashville

The Weight of These Wings - Miranda Lambert
Producers: Frank Liddell, Eric Masse, Glenn Worf
Record Labels: RCA Nashville, Vanner Records

Single Record of the Year [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company-Label(s)]

Blue Ain't Your Color - Keith Urban
Producers: Dann Huff, Keith Urban
Record Labels: Hit Red Records, Capitol Records Nashville

H.O.L.Y. - Florida Georgia Line
Producer: Joey Moi
Record Label: Big Machine Label Group

Humble And Kind - Tim McGraw
Producers: Byron Gallimore, Tim McGraw
Record Labels: McGraw Music, Big Machine Records

My Church - Maren Morris
Producers: busbee, Maren Morris
Record Label: Columbia Nashville

Vice - Miranda Lambert
Producers: Frank Liddell, Eric Masse, Glenn Worf
Record Labels: RCA Nashville, Vanner Records

SONG OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]

Blue Ain't Your Color - Keith Urban
Songwriters: Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey, Steven Lee Olsen
Publishers: WB Music Corp (ASCAP), Music Of The Corn (ASCAP), HillarodyRathbone Music (ASCAP), BMG Gold Songs (ASCAP), House of Sea Gayle Music (ASCAP), Spirit Catalog Holdings (S.a.r.l.), Spirit Two Nashville (ASCAP)

Die A Happy Man - Thomas Rhett
Songwriters: Thomas Rhett, Sean Douglas, Joe Spargur
Publishers: EMI Blackwood Music Inc (BMI), Cricket On The Line (BMI), Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp (BMI), Eastman Pond Publishing (BMI), Music of Big Deal (BMI), Nice Life (BMI), Frederic And Reid Music (BMI), BMG Platinum Songs (BMI), Brodsky Spensive Publishing (BMI)

Humble And Kind - Tim McGraw
Songwriter: Lori McKenna
Publishers: Songs of Universal Inc (BMI), Hoodie Songs (BMI)

Kill A Word - Eric Church Featuring Rhiannon Giddens
Songwriters: Eric Church, Luke Dick, Jeff Hyde
Publishers: Emileon Songs (BMI), Little Louder Songs (BMI), Longer And Louder Music (BMI), Mammaw's Fried Okra Music (BMI), Sony/ATV Tree Publishing (BMI)

Tennessee Whiskey - Chris Stapleton
Songwriters: Dean Dillon, Linda Hargrove
Publishers: Universal-Songs Of PolyGram International (BMI), EMI Algee (BMI)

Vice - Miranda Lambert
Songwriters: Miranda Lambert, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
Publishers: Sony/ATV Tree Publishing (BMI), Pink Dog Publishing (BMI), Smack Hits (GMR), Kobalt Music Group,
Ltd. (GMR), Anderson Fork In The Road Music (ASCAP), Kobalt Music Publishing America, Inc. (ASCAP), Smackville Music (ASCAP)

Video of the Year [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]

Fire Away - Chris Stapleton
Director: Tim Mattia
Producer: Jennifer Rothlein

Forever Country - Artists of Then, Now & Forever
Director: Joseph Kahn
Producers: Nathan de la Rionda, Jil Hardin, Charleen Manca, Joanna Carter, Chandra LaPlume, Sarah Trahern, Damon Whiteside

Humble And Kind - Tim McGraw
Director: Wes Edwards
Producer: Jennifer Rothlein

Peter Pan - Kelsea Ballerini
Director: Kristin Barlowe
Producer: Michelle Abnet

Vice - Miranda Lambert
Director: Trey Fanjoy
Producer: Ashley Bergeron Ford

dcp submitted this story.
It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.

