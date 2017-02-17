Lonely Robot Announce New Album 'The Big Dream'

The new album will be available as a special edition digipak CD (including 3 bonus tracks), gatefold 2LP + CD & digital download and the effort will continue the theme of the "Please Come Home' where the main character The Astronaut emerging from a long period in stasis.

Mitchell explains: "The Astronaut wakes up from a cryogenic sleep but finds he's no longer in space, and is instead in a woodland area surrounded by a group of strange people with animal heads! It's a little surreal, a little 'Midsummer Night's Dream' to some extent. This is something of a solipsistic haze, for want of a better description!"



He also elaborates on his Lonely Robot concept: "I have always envisaged the storyline of The Astronaut's journey evolving over the course of three albums. And I always knew where I wanted to go with the second album - taking The Astronaut away from space and into a strange and unfamiliar environment. Right now, I have no thoughts of what will happen for the third one but I'd better start thinking about it now!

"The key inspiration for Lonely Robot comes from my love of science fiction films, and the atmospheric soundtracks that often accompany them - such as Alan Silvestri's compositions for 'Contact' and Clint Mansell's work for 'Moon'."



Tracklisting:

1. Prologue (Deep Sleep)

2. Awakenings

3. Sigma

4. In Floral Green

5. Everglow

6. False Lights

7. Symbolic

8. The Divine Art Of Being

9. The Big Dream

10. Hello World Goodbye

11. Epilogue (Sea Beams)

Bonus Tracks:

12. In Floral Green (Acoustic Version)

13. The Divine Art Of Being (Acoustic Version)

14. Why Do We Stay? (feat. Kim Seviour)