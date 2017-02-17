Metallica Plan Memorabilia Exhibit On Upcoming Tour

"I'm just excited about the fact that it's still possible to go out and play stadiums 36 years into a career and that people give a s---" Lars Ulrich says in an interview. "It's going to be awesome."

Ulrich says the exhibit contains "lots of clothing, old instruments, lyric sheets, all kinds of memorabilia and knick-knacks" from Metallica's nearly four-decade career. When he checked out the mini-museum at a recent concert in Copenhagen, he said, "Being the biggest Metallica fan in the world, [I] loved it, and I didn't even get a chance to penetrate it full-on." Read more here.