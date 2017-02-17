OneRepublic Headlining 2017 Honda Civic Tour

The annual tour, which will be marking its 16th anniversary, is scheduled to kick off on July 7th in Kansas City, MO at the Sprint Center and will finish on September 12th in The Woodlands, TX at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion.

Along the way, OneRepublic will also be playing a Canadian tour leg that is not part of the tour, which will launch on August 9th in Quebec at the Videotron Centre and will wrap up on August 21st in Vancouver at the Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena.

The 2017 Honda Civic Tour Dates:

07/7 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

07/8 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

07/10 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheatre

07/11 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

07/13 - Noblesville, IN - Klipsch Music Center

07/14 - Highland Park, IL - Ravinia Festival

07/15 - Highland Park, IL - Ravinia Festival

07/18 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion

07/19 - Clarkstown, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

07/21 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

07/22 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

07/23 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre

07/25 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

07/26 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

07/28 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

07/29 - Wantagh, NY - Jones Beach Theater

08/1 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

08/2 - Hartford, CT - Xfinity Theatre

08/4 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

08/5 - Bangor, ME - Darling's Waterfront Pavilion

08/6 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

08/22 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

08/23 - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre

08/25 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

08/26 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

08/27 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion

08/29 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

08/31 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

09/1 - Chula Vista, CA - Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

09/2 - Anaheim, CA - HONDA Center

09/6 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

09/9 - Englewood, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

09/11 - Dallas, TX - Starplex Pavilion

09/12 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

OneRepublic Non-Honda Tour Dates:

08/9 - Quebec, QC - Videotron Centre

08/11 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

08/12 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

08/15 - Winnipeg, MB - MTS Centre

08/17 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre

08/18 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

08/19 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

08/21 - Vancouver, BC - Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena