Prince's Music Reaches Almost 5 Million Streams In Two Days

His top five most streamed songs on February 12 and 13 were: 'Purple Rain" (333,000 streams), 'Let's Go Crazy" (328,000), 'When Doves Cry" (320,000), 'Little Red Corvette" (237,000) and 'Kiss" (214,000).

Previously, Prince's catalog was only available to stream through Tidal. His Warner-era music is now available through streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music, while his non-Warner work is still exclusive to Tidal. Read more here.