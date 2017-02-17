Rae Sremmurd Release 'Swang' Music Video

Rae Sremmurd spent the afternoon at a golf club where they turn the gentlemen's sport into a chill party that lasts far into the night. Dressed in their golfing best, the brothers and their friends pass blunts, do keg stands and cut loose with older members of the club. The video even cuts between modern-looking camera shots and moments captured on a 1980s video camera to lend "Swang" a throwback feel.

In addition to cutting loose on the links, Rae Sremmurd and their friends drive around in golf carts remade to look like mini Range Rovers. It's the ultimate way to "swang" the club. Watch the explicit video here.