Sara Bareilles Going Broadway With Lead 'Waitress' Role

Bareilles will only be taking over the lead for a limited run. Beginning on March 31st, she'll perform for ten weeks. She shared the news on Facebook, writing, "Sugar, Butter, BROADWAY! I am thrilled to be joining the cast of Waitress the Musical."

She also shared a video backstage at the theater while wearing Jenna's blue Waitress uniform for the announcement. "I have my Jenna name tag on, I'm learning my lines, and I am getting ready to share this beautiful story with you, as a different kind of storyteller this time," she told fans. Read more here.