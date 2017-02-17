Selena Gomez And Kygo Stream New Track 'It Ain't Me'

"I had a dream, we were sippin' whiskey neat, highest floor of the Bowery, and that was high enough," Gomez sings as the track opens. At first listen the track sounds like a happy tune, but then the gravity of the lyrics set in.

Kygo's last album Cloud 9 dropped back in May of 2016, and Gomez's most recent effort Revival was released in 2015. Check out a stream of the new track here.