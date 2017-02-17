Styx, REO Speedwagon and Don Felder Announce Summer Tour

The tour is scheduled to kick off on June 20th in Ridgefield, WA at the Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre and will run until August 22nd where is will conclude in Holmdel, NJ at the PNC Bank Arts Center.

REO Speedwagon Kevin Cronin had this to say, "I called up Tommy Shaw last summer and we were both thinking the same thing: let's get the boys together, make some music, and have some fun. REO Speedwagon and Styx together is a head first plunge into the fountain of youth, an unstoppable force of nature. Add the amazing Don Felder to the mix and it's a thundering slam dunk!"



Tommy Shaw adds, "Hitting the road with REO and Don Felder is gonna be an unforgettable evening of music for the fans and another chance to hang with these good time friends of ours who love the life as much as we do."

Don Felder had these words, "I'm so excited to be spending the summer on tour with my good friends STYX and REO. It's going to be a 'ROCKING' summer filled with hit after hit and tons of fun for everyone. Come on out and party, dance and sing with us this summer. It's going to be a blast."



United We Rock Tour Dates:

6/20 Ridgefield, WA Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre

6/21 Auburn, WA White River Amphitheatre

6/23 Concord, CA Concord Pavilion

6/24 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre

6/25 Paso Robles, CA Vina Robles Amphitheatre

6/27 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

6/29 Denver, CO Pepsi Center

7/1 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/18 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amp.

7/19 West Palm Beach, FL Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre

7/20 Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place

7/22 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheatre

7/23 Alpharetta, GA Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre

7/25 Detroit, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre

7/27 Indianapolis, IN Klipsch Music Center

7/29 Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

7/30 Dallas, TX Starplex Pavilion

8/11 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Ctr. for the Arts

8/12 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata Event Center

8/13 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

8/15 Gilford, NH Bank of NH Pavilion

8/16 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

* 8/18 Niagara Falls, NY Seneca Niagara Events Center

8/19 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

8/20 Bangor, ME Darling's Waterfront Pavilion

8/22 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center