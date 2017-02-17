The Chainsmokers and Ed Sheeran Added To iHeartRadio Music Awards

They will be joining the previously announced Bruno Mars at the event which will be taking place at the Forum in Los Angeles on March 5th and will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest.

Drake leads nominees with 12 nominations, including Male Artist of the Year, while The Chainsmokers received 11 nominations, including the inaugural Best New Pop Artist category.

Other artists who have received multiple nominations include Rihanna, twenty one pilots, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, Daya, Halsey, Nicky Jam and Sia.

The 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards will be broadcast live on March 5th at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on TBS, TNT and truTV. Additionally, the awards show will be simulcast on iHeartMedia stations nationwide, as well as on iHeartRadio, the all-in-one digital music and live streaming radio service.