Future Shoots To Top Of The Charts With Surprise Album

On the day of release, it quickly shot up to the No. 1 spot on both the iTunes Overall Top Albums Chart and Rap/Hip-Hop Albums Chart, according to the label.

They also reported early on Friday that the new self-titled effort is on track to give Future his fourth consecutive No. 1 debut on the Billboard Top 200 chart (which includes streaming and not just actual sales).

The album comes as Future prepares to launch his Nobody Safe Tour of North American arenas and amphitheaters this spring that will feature Migos and Tory Lanezon all dates with A$AP Ferg and Young Thug at select stops. See the dates below:

5/4: Fedex Forum - Memphis, TN

5/5: Lakewood Amphitheatre - Atlanta, GA

5/6: Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square - New Orleans, LA

5/9: Mississippi Colliseum - Jackson, MS

5/11: Jiffy Lube Live - Bristow, VA

5/12: BB&T Pavilion - Camden, NJ

5/13: Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek - Raleigh, NC

5/14: PNC Music Pavilion - Charlotte, NC

5/16: Budweiser Stage - Toronto, CAN

5/18: PNC Banks Center - Holmdel, NJ

5/19: Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY

5/20: Xfinity Theater - Hartford, CT

5/23: Xfinity Center - Mansfield, MA

5/24: Darien Lake Performing Arts Center - Darien Center, NY

5/25: KeyBank Pavilion - Pittsburgh, PA

5/27: Blossom Music Center - Cuyahoga Falls, OH

5/28: DTE Energy Music Theater - Detroit, MI

5/31: Riverbend Music Center -Cincinnati, OH

6/1: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO

6/2: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL

6/3: Klipsch Music Center - Indianapolis, MN

6/4: Sprint Center - Kansas City, KS

6/7: Rogers Place - Edmonton, CAN

6/9: Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena - Vancouver, CAN

6/10: White River Amphitheatre - Seattle, WA

6/11: Sunlight Amphitheatre - Ridgefield, WA

6/13: Pepsi Center - Denver, CO

6/15: Shoreline Amphitheatre - Mountain View, CA

6/22: Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion - Houston, TX

6/23: Austin360 Amphitheatre - Austin, TX

6/24: Starplex Pavilion - Dallas, TX

6/28: Ak-Chin Pavilion - Phoenix, AZ

6/29: Isleta Amphitheatre - Albuquerque, NM

6/30: T-Mobile Arena - Las Vegas, NV