Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds Talks 'Believer'

He tells Radio.com, "When we're in the studio we never know when something's gonna be completed. Could be completed in a year, a week, a month, it's hard to have deadlines. We've always had a hard time with that. We didn't know if the single would be ready or what the single would be and then we finished Believer and we knew that this just had to be the song and we had to get it out there. And, we'd been working on the record for a while so we knew the album was pretty close to being done. So the timing just seemed right."

He also explained how the track came to be featured in Nintendo's Super Bowl commercial. "It was pretty crazy how that happened. We put the song out and Nintendo contacted us and said, "Hey, we'd like to use this song for the Super Bowl." We all grew up on Nintendo--N64 was like God's greatest gift to teenage boys in the '90s. That was such a big part of my youth and all the guys in the band so it was incredible to be part of a Super Bowl commercial like that. 'Believer' had come out and they wanted the song. It happened really fast." Read the full interview here.