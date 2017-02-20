NSYNC To Reunite For Special Honor

Bass then added this little bit of news, "We're doing something [special]. I don't know if I can announce it yet; We just have to decide on a date. We're terrible at planning things."

It's unclear whether "something" refers to a reunion performance, but one thing's definite. *NSYNC will release a vinyl edition of their Christmas album to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Home for Christmas.

The group--Bass, Justin Timberlake, Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone and JC Chasez--has been on "hiatus" since 2002, but Bass said they've remained very close. "We talk daily… all five of us," he said. Read more here.