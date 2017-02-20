Papa Roach Streaming New Song 'Help'

The new track was produced by Nicholas "Ras" Furlong and Colin Brittian. "We really followed our instincts and tried something unproven," explains Furlong. "We ended up morphing the band's best 'old school' traits into a courageous and more adventurous version of Papa Roach in the 21st Century." Stream it here.

The new single comes as the group prepares to hit the road this spring in support of the new album. They have already announced a sting of Canadian dates with Sum 41 in April, following by a number of U.S. music festival appearances. See the dates below:

4/11 CN Centre Prince George, Canada * with Sum 41

4/12 EnCana Event Centre Dawson Creek, Canada * with Sum 41

4/13 Shaw Conference Centre Edmonton, Canada * with Sum 41

4/14 Grey Eagle Calgary, Canada * with Sum 41

4/29 Fort Rock Fort Myers, FL

5/7 Carolina Rebellion Charlotte, NC

5/13 Northern Invasion Somerset, WI

5/14 Somerset Amphitheatre Somerset, WI

5/19 Rock on the Range Columbus, OH

5/20 Rock on the Range Columbus, OH

5/21 Mapfre Stadium Columbus, OH

5/27 River City Rockfest San Antonio, TX

6/16 HOCKENHEIMRING HOCKENHEIM, Germany