Pink Floyd Stars Open To Reuniting For Music Festival

Speaking at the opening of a new Pink Floyd exhibit in London, both Mason and Waters said they'd consider playing the British music festival with Gilmour. 'It would be nice to add it to the list of things. I've never played Glastonbury. It would be fun to do it," Mason said, according to The Telegraph.

'I did Glastonbury once. I think. It was really cold," echoed Waters. 'But there were a lot of people and it seemed very jolly and I liked it. Yeah, I would do it again." Read more here.