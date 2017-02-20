Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Radiohead 'A Moon Shaped Pool' TBT Footage Goes Online
02-20-2017
Radiohead

As Radiohead prepare to launch their 2017 tour that will be kicking off in the U.S. next month their producer has revealed some behind-the-scenes studio footage.

Producer Nigel Godrich has posted footage on Twitter giving fans a little look behind the curtain in the creation of the acclaimed band's latest studio album "A Moon Shaped Pool."

Godrich's tweet reads "ahh memories.. #tbt #amoonshapedpool" and the accompanying video pictures recording devices during recording, according to CBS Radio. Check out the full tweet, including video, here.

