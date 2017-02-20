|
The ACMs Hold Special Place For Lady Antebellum
.
(Radio.com) With the Grammys in the rear view mirror, the country community is looking towards the Academy of Country Music Awards, which take place Sunday, April 2. Lady Antebellum--Hillary Scott, Dave Haywood, and Charles Kelley--appeared on CBS This Morning to help announce this year's nominees. Although they took most of 2016 off — both Scott and Kelley were involved in solo projects--they were nominated for Vocal Group of the Year. They spoke to Radio.com about their nominations and about some of their fellow nominees. Asked if they were surprised by the nomination, Charles responded, "After this year, where we took a little bit of a break, it felt good to still be [nominated] in that category. We've got our first single out, 'You Look Good,' so I don't know, we didn't know if we were gonna be nominated this year. Hillary added "The ACMs hold a very special place in our heart because that's the first award we ever won back in 2008 [Top New Duo or Vocal Group]." Check out the full interview here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
