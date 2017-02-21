Cursive's Tim Kasher Releases An Answer For Everything Video

Watch the new promo clip here. Kasher will be releasing the new album, entitled "No Resolution", on March 3rd and he has announced that he will be offering two limited edition vinyl versions including a "blue with white splatter pattern that will be available through the 15 Passenger Bandcamp store and at Kasher's upcoming live shows, and a red and yellow splatter pattern on clear vinyl version that will be exclusive to independent record stores."

He has lineup a number of tour dates in support of the album, kicking off with a one off solo show at Union Pool in Brooklyn, NY that will take place on March 1st.

Kasher will then head overseas for a tour of the UK and Europe. He'll return to the States for a west coast tour that begins on April 25th in Denver, CO. A current itinerary is below and more dates will be announced soon.

Tim Kasher Tour Dates:

Mar. 1 Brooklyn, Ny Union Pool**

Mar. 9 Hamburg, De Kleiner Donner

Mar. 10 Bremen, De Karton

Mar. 11 Osnabruck, De Kleine Freiheit

Mar. 12 Berlin, De Monarch

Mar. 13 Gottingen, De Dots

Mar. 14 Koln, De Weltempfanger

Mar. 15 Wiesbaden, De Schlachthof

Mar. 16 Saarbrucken, De Mauerpfeiler

Mar. 17 Schweinfurt, De Stadtbahnhof

Mar. 18 Munchen, De Cord

Mar. 19 Regensburg, De Alte Malzerei

Mar. 20 Freiburg, De Swamp

Mar. 21 Winterthur, De Kraftfeld

Mar. 24 London, Uk The Shacklewell Arms

Mar. 25 Guildford, Uk The Boileroom

Mar. 26 Newcastle, Uk Think Tank Underground

Mar. 27 Glasgow, Uk King Tut's

Mar. 28 Leeds, Uk The Brudenell

Mar. 29 Liverpool, Uk Studio 2

Mar. 30 Cambridge, Uk The Portland Arms

Mar. 31 Brighton, Uk Hope & Ruin

Apr. 25 Denver, Co Larimer Lounge*

Apr. 26 Salt Lake City, Ut Urban Lounge*

Apr. 27 Boise, Id Neurolux*

Apr. 28 Spokane, Wa The Bartlett*

Apr. 29 Seattle, Wa Barboza*

Apr. 30 Portland, Or Mississippi Studios*

May 1 Redding, Ca The Dip*

May 2 San Francisco, Ca The Chapel*

May 3 Los Angeles, Ca The Echo*

May 4 San Diego, Ca Casbah*

May 5 Las Vegas, Nv The Bunkhouse Saloon*

May 6 Phoenix, Az Valley Bar*

May 8 Austin, Tx Barracuda*

May 9 Dallas, Tx Double Wide*

May 10 Norman, Ok Opolis*

May 12 Omaha, Ne Waiting Room*

** Tim Kasher solo

* Allison Weiss supports