Gamma Ray Offshoot The Unity Announce Debut Album

The newly formed group spearheaded by Gamma Ray members Michael Ehre (drums) and Henjo Richter (guitar) have set a May 5th release date for their debut effort.

The album is set to be offered in various formats including a CD digipak that will include a poster, digitally (both download and stream) as well as a double gatefold vinyl LP version.

The group self-produced the album and recorded most of it as Ehre's B Castle Studio. They recruited Miquel A. Riutort to mix and master it.

Tracklisting:

1. Rise And Fall 5:26

2. No More Lies 5:07

3. God Of Temptation 5:27

4. Firesign 5:18

5. Always Just You 6:02

6. Close To Crazy 3:30

7. The Wishing Well 5:47

8. Edens Fall 4:30

9. Redeemer 4:54

10. Super Distortion 1:03

11. Killer Instinct 5:52

12. Never Forget 5:40