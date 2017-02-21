Justin Bieber's Alleged Assault Related Video Surfaces

It shows Bieber telling accuser Dean Parker to stop recording him, and ends as Bieber reaches for the man's phone. According to Parker, Justin then assaulted him, though the details are murky.

While police describe the allegation as a "head-butt," Bieber was pictured leaving the restaurant with a scrape on his hand. It's not clear how the pop star sustained that injury. Parker told TMZ that he doesn't want Justin to be prosecuted. Read more here.