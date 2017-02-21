|
Kyros Release New Monster Music Video
.
Kyros have released a new music video for the title track to their recently released Monster EP and also discussed the reasons behind their decision to change their name from Synaesthesia back 2015. Adam Warne explained the move in an interview with Prog magazine, who also premiered the new video on their website. He told the publication, "Basically, the band is a completely different set-up to how it used to be. "When we were releasing the first album, it was essentially just me and two other guitarists who I was working with at the time. It was very much a studio project, but it was always my intention to go ahead and turn it into a band because I wanted to perform the music live. "At the end of the recordings for the first album, I made it a mission to go ahead and put a band together, and to cut a long story short, the band is now here. "I always felt that the name Synaesthesia was heavily tied to that studio project and the direction we were heading in was exploring new ground. There are also quite a few other bands and projects online called Synaesthesia, which made it quite difficult for us, and that had started to get in the way. "So, we thought that it felt right to change the name, make a fresh start and treat this as a new beginning." Watch the new video here.
Adam Warne explained the move in an interview with Prog magazine, who also premiered the new video on their website. He told the publication, "Basically, the band is a completely different set-up to how it used to be.
"When we were releasing the first album, it was essentially just me and two other guitarists who I was working with at the time. It was very much a studio project, but it was always my intention to go ahead and turn it into a band because I wanted to perform the music live.
"At the end of the recordings for the first album, I made it a mission to go ahead and put a band together, and to cut a long story short, the band is now here.
"I always felt that the name Synaesthesia was heavily tied to that studio project and the direction we were heading in was exploring new ground. There are also quite a few other bands and projects online called Synaesthesia, which made it quite difficult for us, and that had started to get in the way.
"So, we thought that it felt right to change the name, make a fresh start and treat this as a new beginning." Watch the new video here.
• Paul Stanley Addresses KISS Reunion Speculation
• Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr And Joe Walsh In Studio Together
• Metallica Release Behind the Scenes Clip For 'Halo On Fire' Video
• Former Iron Maiden Members Return With V1, Stream First Song
• The Moody Blues Announce Days Of Future Passed Tour
• Tool Working On Vocals For Long Awaited New Album
• Society 1 Release New Video Featuring Ministry's Sin Quirin
• The Browning Cancel Tour After Being Robbed In Italy
• Quiet One Documentary About Rolling Stones Bill Wyman Coming
• Mew Release Video For New Track '85 Videos'
• The Haunted Reveal New Album Plans
• Kyros Release New Monster Music Video
• Cursive's Tim Kasher Releases An Answer For Everything Video
• Soundgarden Stream 'Flower' Remix
• Fit For A King Have Over $10K Of Equipment Stolen
• Volumes Release New Video and Announce Album
• Gamma Ray Offshoot The Unity Announce Debut Album
• Gamma Ray Offshoot The Unity Announce Debut Album
• Rival Sons, Beck, Ben Harper Lead RIDE Festival Lineup
• Everybody Panic Release 'Our Last Goodbye' Live Video
• Pink Floyd Stars Open To Reuniting For Music Festival
• Metallica Go Pop In Latest CK Preview Clip
• Mick Jagger Refused To Release 'Masterpiece' Memoir?
• Coldplay's Chris Martin Plays Tribute To George Michael
• Lana Del Rey Releases New Single And Video 'Love'
• Christina Grimmie Track 'Invisible' From Final EP Streaming Online
• Fat Joe And Remy Ma Release New Album Plata O Plomo
• Brandy Clark Sings The Praises Of Country Legend Loretta Lynn
• Erick Morillo and Junolarc Release New Track 'Don't Belong'
• Byrdi Announce Sophomore Album Ansur Urkraft
• Sara Bareilles Talks Going Broadway With 'Waitress' Role
• Song To Song Movie Trailer Starring Ryan Gosling Released
• Camila Cabello And Cashmere Cat Reveal New Track 'Love Incredible'
• Singled Out: Leslie Tom's My Only Addiction
• NSYNC To Reunite For Special Honor
• Ed Sheeran Streams New Song 'How Would You Feel (Paean)'
• The Chainsmokers Release Music Video For 'Paris' Single
• Hunter Hayes Goes Virtual Reality For New Video
• Future Shoots To Top Of The Charts With Surprise Album
• Little Big Town Release New Song 'When Someone Stops Loving You'
• Drake Makes Surprise Appearance At Smoke Dawg and Nafe Smallz Show
• John Mayer Reveals Second Wave The Search for Everything Details
• Trey Songz Announces New Album 'Tremaine the Album'
• The ACMs Hold Special Place For Lady Antebellum
• Brad Paisley Announces New Album 'Love And War'
• Keith Urban Leads ACM Awards Nominations
• Joe Lynn Turner - The Sessions
• TBT - Arctic Monkeys' Favourite Worst Nightmare
• Root 66: Washboard Hank - Human Beans
• Marty McKay - New York City Dreams
• Root 66: Holly Norman - Taking Care of Bluegrass: A Tribute to Elvis
• Alice Cooper: Between High School and Old School
• Travel News, Trips and Tips: Pink Jeep Sedona Tour, Travvy Award Winners And More
• 5 Star: Jethro Tull - Stand Up: The Elevated Edition
• Scott Taylor - Blues Kitchen
• Root 66: Saints Eleven - Coming Back Around
• The Blues: The Reverend KM Williams - The Real Deal Blues
• TBT: David Bowie Live In Chicago 2004
• Michael Hornbuckle - Soul Repo
• Saint Blasphemer - Simon Templar
• David Bowie - Station To Station Remaster
• Travel News, Trips and Tips: January 2017 Edition
• The Blues: Big Jay McNeely - Blowin' Down the House: Big Jay's Latest & Greatest
• TBT: Bruce Springsteen - Nebraska
• The Blues: Popa Chubby - The Catfish
• Butch Walker - Stay Gold Album of the Year
• The Blues: The James Montgomery Blues Band
• In Tribute: George Michael's Faith Deluxe Edition
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.