Society 1 Release New Video Featuring Ministry's Sin Quirin

The song comes from the group's appropriately titled forthcoming album "Rise From The Dead", which is being released under a just inked deal they made with DSN Music.

Frontman Matt Zane had this to say, "It feels good to be back at it again, like an old lover who f***ed you better than anyone before or after. Everyone has those moments when you resurrect and reinvent. This album Rise From The Dead is one of those moments."

"For me this isn't so much of a return for the band but more a return of

my understanding of how necessary musical exploration is to my existence," added Zane. Watch the video here.