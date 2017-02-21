Volumes Release New Video and Announce Album

The new studio effort is set to hit stores on June 9th. Guitarist Diego Farias had the following comments, "We're very excited on this next release. "We have painstakingly worked on this album for the past 2+ years and all through so many ups and downs within our band. It's been a trip to say the least.

"However, we are so excited and proud with what we are about to give you, our fans, who have stuck by us, through the good and bad...with this album." Watch the new video here.