Alter Bridge Announce Spring Tour With In Flames And Metal Church

The band will be joined at the new headline dates by In Flames on all of the dates beginning on May 2nd and Metal Church will play the same dates with the exception of the show at the Dream Makers Theatre in Sault Saint Marie, MI on May 16th.

The new leg will include seven shows beginning on April 21st in Fort Lauderdale at Revolution and wrapping up on May 17th at The Rave in Milwaukee, WI.

The dates are routed around Alter Bridge's previously announced performances at several leading music festivals this spring including Fort Rock, Carolina Rebellion, Welcome To Rockville, Lunatic Luau, Rock On The Range and more.

The Last Hero Tour Spring Headline Dates:

April 21st - Revolution - Fort Lauderdale, FL

May 2nd - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ

May 3rd - Lupo's Heartbreak Hotel - Providence, RI

May 10th - The Hippodrome - Baltimore, MD

May 11th - Sherman Theater - Stroudsburg, PA

May 16th - Dream Makers Theatre - Sault Saint Marie, MI

May 17th - The Rave - Milwaukee, WI



Music Festival Dates:

April 22nd - WJRR Earth Day Birthday - Orlando, FL

April 29th - Fort Rock Festival - Fort Myers, FL

April 30th - Welcome To Rockville - Jacksonville, FL

May 5th - Lunatic Luau Festival 2017 - Virginia Beach, VA

May 6th - Carolina Rebellion - Concord, NC

May 14th - Northern Invasion - Somerset, WI

May 20th - Rock On The Range - Columbus, OH