Amanda Palmer and Edward Ka-Spel Team For Album and Tour

Their new studio effort will be entitled "I Can Spin A Rainbow" and is scheduled to be released on May 5th in various formats including digitally, CD and vinyl LP.

Palmer and Ka-Spel will be launching a intimate tour is support of the album with limited dates scheduled across the U.S. and Europe this spring beginning on May 17th in Boston and concluding on June 16th in Vienna.

Amanda Palmer & Edward Ka-Spel Tour 2017



05/17 - Boston, MA - Middle East

05/20 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

05/21 - Brooklyn, NY - Rough Trade NYC

05/23 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

05/24 - Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour

05/31 - Warsaw, PO - Proxima

06/1 - Munich, DE - Muffathalle

06/2 - Leipzig, DE - Wave & Gotik Treffen

06/4 - Prague, CZ - Palác Akropolis

06/5 - Hamburg, DE - Fabrik

06/9 - Antwerp, BE - Trix Club

06/10 - Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg

06/11 - Paris, FR - Cigale

06/13 - London, UK - Heaven

06/16 - Vienna, AT - Porgy & Bess