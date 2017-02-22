Garbage Announce New Autobiographical Book

The new book will feature Shirley Manson, Duke Erikson, Steve Marker, and Butch Vig telling the story of their career in their own words for the very first time.



"We were starting to forget what we wanted to remember," says frontwoman Shirley Manson. "Twenty two years is a long time to keep track of the magic and the madness."

The book will also feature previously unreleased photographs and a preorder has been launched here.