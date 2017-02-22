Lil Wayne's 'Tha Carter V' Being Released This Year

Although he remained tight-lipped about when exactly fans could expect Lil Wayne's highly anticipated album, he did share that it was coming soon. "You will get it this year," Birdman said about Tha Carter V. "Me and Wayne will be aight. Imma make that work. That's my son and I love him, and we'll make it happen."

Besides working on dropping the highly anticipated project, Birdman also said there might be a Young Money reunion tour in the works. "Really, Nicki [Minaj] been trying to do it, we all want to do it but we'll see how it turn out around the summertime," he said. Read more here.