Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

The Chainsmokers Discover Arena Tour Member Via Online Videos
02-22-2017
.
The Chainsmokers

(Radio.com) The Chainsmokers' arena tour kicks off in April, and they've made some finishing touches on their band's lineup. Drew Taggart and Alex Pall announced the addition of Matt McGuire, an Australian session drummer they discovered via cover videos online.

They tweeted a video of McGuire drumming along to the Chainsmokers' "Paris" and said he'd join them on the road. "Best cover ever," the duo posted. 'Matt McGuire is joining us on our #MDNOTour! Welcome to the Chainsmokers Matt! We found him online from his covers! So it's only right we announce this with his amazing Paris cover."

McGuire has also covered tracks by Twenty One Pilots, Skrillex, Rock Ross and more. On his YouTube page, the Aussie wrote "I'VE OFFICIALLY JOINED FORCES WITH THE CHAINSMOKERS!! THANK YOU ALL SO MUCH FOR BELIEVING IN ME!!" See the band's new-drummer announcement here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

The Chainsmokers Music, DVDs, Books and more

The Chainsmokers T-shirts and Posters

More The Chainsmokers News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


The Chainsmokers Discover Arena Tour Member Via Online Videos

The Chainsmokers Release Music Video For 'Paris' Single

The Chainsmokers and Ed Sheeran Added To iHeartRadio Music Awards

The Chainsmokers Accidently Reveal New Album Details

The Chainsmokers Preview Their New Single

The Chainsmokers Respond to Nickelback Comparison

The Chainsmokers Announce Debut Album and New Arena Tour

The Chainsmokers Taking Their Moms To Grammy Awards

Singled Out: The Chainsmokers' Paris

The Chainsmokers Releasing New Track 'Paris'


More Stories for The Chainsmokers

The Chainsmokers Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Fatal Tragedy Following Avenged Sevenfold Concert- Steve Stevens Confirms Working With Ozzy On New Music- Massive David Bowie Statue Being Spearheaded By Fans- more

Injury Kept Original Guns N' Roses Star From Reunion?- Paul Stanley Addresses KISS Reunion Speculation- Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and Joe Walsh In Studio Together- more

Pink Floyd Stars Open To Reuniting For Music Festival- Metallica Go Pop In Latest CK Preview Clip- Mick Jagger Refused To Release 'Masterpiece' Memoir?- David Bowie Film- more

Page Too:
Chris Brown Backs Out Of Boxing Match With Soulja Boy- Florida Georgia Line and Backstreet Boys Release Video- Big Sean Confirms Deranged Fan Tried To Punch Him- more

Justin Bieber's Alleged Assault Related Video Surfaces- Coldplay's Chris Martin Plays Tribute To George Michael- Lana Del Rey Releases New Single And Video 'Love' - more

NSYNC To Reunite For Special Honor- Ed Sheeran Streams New Song 'How Would You Feel (Paean)'- The Chainsmokers Release Music Video For 'Paris' Single- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Fatal Tragedy Following Avenged Sevenfold Concert

Steve Stevens Confirms Working With Ozzy Osbourne On New Music

Massive David Bowie Statue Being Spearheaded By Fans

Alter Bridge Announce Spring Tour With In Flames And Metal Church

Metallica Release 'Creeping Death' Live Video

Korn Announce Intimate Tour With Animals As Leaders and Ded

Young The Giant Announce Summer Tour With Cold War Kids

Alice Cooper Band's Dennis Dunaway Talks New Album and Lost Song

Dallas Taylor Updates Fans On Recovery From Accident Injuries

Eisley Release New Video Featuring Circa Survive's Anthony Green

Garbage Announce New Autobiographical Book

Depeche Mode Announce Special Revolution Remix Album

The Dan Reed Network Announce Fight Another Day Tour

Tim Bowness Releases 'Kill The Pain That's Killing You' Video

Pixies Expand North American 'Head Carrier' Tour

Biters Streaming New Song 'Stone Cold Love'

Amanda Palmer and Edward Ka-Spel Team For Album and Tour

Focus' Pierre van der Linden Releases New Solo Album

Frances Bean Tributes Her Father Kurt Cobain's On His 50th Birthday

Singled Out: Cypher16's Open The Dark Door

Injury Kept Original Guns N' Roses Star From Reunion?

Paul Stanley Addresses KISS Reunion Speculation

Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr And Joe Walsh In Studio Together

Metallica Release Behind the Scenes Clip For 'Halo On Fire' Video

• more

Page Too News Stories
Chris Brown Backs Out Of Boxing Match With Soulja Boy

Florida Georgia Line and Backstreet Boys Release Video

Big Sean Confirms Deranged Fan Tried To Punch Him

Eric Church Fights Ticket Scalping Bots

Lil Wayne's 'Tha Carter V' Being Released This Year

The Chainsmokers Discover Arena Tour Member Via Online Videos

Ed Sheeran Cover Of Little Mix's 'Touch' Streaming Online

21 Savage Announces Outbreak Tour This Spring

Jennifer Lopez Sidesteps Drake Romance Questions

Katy Perry Releases 'Chained To The Rhythm' Video

Miguel And DJ Premier Release New Track '2 LOVIN U'

Dr. Luke Files Emails Refuting Kesha's Abuse Claims

Justin Bieber's Alleged Assault Related Video Surfaces

Coldplay's Chris Martin Plays Tribute To George Michael

Lana Del Rey Releases New Single And Video 'Love'

Christina Grimmie Track 'Invisible' From Final EP Streaming Online

Fat Joe And Remy Ma Release New Album Plata O Plomo

Brandy Clark Sings The Praises Of Country Legend Loretta Lynn

Erick Morillo and Junolarc Release New Track 'Don't Belong'

Byrdi Announce Sophomore Album Ansur Urkraft

Sara Bareilles Talks Going Broadway With 'Waitress' Role

Song To Song Movie Trailer Starring Ryan Gosling Released

Camila Cabello And Cashmere Cat Reveal New Track 'Love Incredible'

Singled Out: Leslie Tom's My Only Addiction

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Miss Ohio - White Hot: The Best of Miss Ohio

Joe Lynn Turner - The Sessions

Matt Chanway

TBT - Arctic Monkeys' Favourite Worst Nightmare

Root 66: Washboard Hank - Human Beans

Marty McKay - New York City Dreams

Root 66: Holly Norman - Taking Care of Bluegrass: A Tribute to Elvis

Judas Priest - Turbo 30

Alice Cooper: Between High School and Old School

Saul Losada - Energy

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Pink Jeep Sedona Tour, Travvy Award Winners And More

5 Star: Jethro Tull - Stand Up: The Elevated Edition

Scott Taylor - Blues Kitchen

Shallow Side - ONE

Root 66: Saints Eleven - Coming Back Around

The Blues: The Reverend KM Williams - The Real Deal Blues

TBT: David Bowie Live In Chicago 2004

Michael Hornbuckle - Soul Repo

Saint Blasphemer - Simon Templar

David Bowie - Station To Station Remaster

Travel News, Trips and Tips: January 2017 Edition

The Blues: Big Jay McNeely - Blowin' Down the House: Big Jay's Latest & Greatest

TBT: Bruce Springsteen - Nebraska

The Blues: Popa Chubby - The Catfish

Tumbler - Come to the Edge

Butch Walker - Stay Gold Album of the Year

The Blues: The James Montgomery Blues Band

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.