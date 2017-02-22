The Dan Reed Network Announce Fight Another Day Tour

The tour is scheduled to kick off on March 1st at the Level 3 Club in Swindon and will conclude on March 15th at the Rescue Rooms in Nottingham. Vega will not be playing the Sheffield stop on March 11th.

Dan Reed had this to say about the trek, "We are really looking forward to playing many new and unique venues throughout the UK, and rockin' up the funk hard core and meeting all those who are able to attend and bring down the house with us.

"We thank you for the many years of support and especially believing that we had new music in us to offer! We are forever grateful for you all being there with us on this journey!"

The group will be launching the tour in support of their latest studio album "Fight Another Day".

03/01 Level 3 Club, Swindon

03/03 Warehouse 23, Wakefield

03/04 Live Rooms, Chester

03/05 The Globe, Cardiff

03/06 The Cluny, Newcastle

03/08 Oran Mor, Glasgow

03/10 100 Club, London

03/11 Local Authority, Sheffield

03/12 The Robin 2, Bilston

03/14 Ruby Lounge, Manchester

03/15 Rescue Rooms, Nottingham