Future Releases New Music Video 'Draco'

"Draco" opens at an arcade where a young Future plays a video game and does so well he enables "Gangsta Mode." That attracts the attention of a young girl eating an ice cream cone, but she happens to be on a "date" with another boy. "You ain't never ever get yo b—- back," Future sings on the chorus. And the boy doesn't. His former gal is smitten with young Future.

The same thing happens when Future's fully grown. Walking past a couple arguing on the street, his mere presence draws that girlfriend away from her nerdy boyfriend. With Future, she gets to live out her wild side and take part in a series of revenge heists for him. She and other women he's wooed knock off their ex-boyfriends and grab stacks of cash in the process.

Besides dropping what appears to be a new music video every day, Future is also preparing to release his second album in as many weeks.

