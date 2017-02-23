Meghan Trainor Releasing New Single This Week?

There's still not a note of music to be heard, but Traynor has posted an insider's view of the music video production. From what she's previewed, it resembles an office-based take on the Catholic school-girl look Britney Spears showcased in '…Baby One More Time."

In December, Trainor described the song as "a Meghan Trainor, upbeat, love-yourself woman anthem, like I do!" reports Billboard. The track was written for the upcoming Smurfs film Smurfs: The Lost Village, which is due out in April. See her posts here.