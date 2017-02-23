|
The Chainsmokers and Coldplay Team Up For New Single
.
(Radio.com) The Chainsmokers and Coldplay have teamed up for a new single called "Something Just Like This" which their premiered live on Wednesday (February 22nd), following leaked details about the collaboration earlier in the day. News of the track broke when Spotify prematurely posted a banner ad at the top of the site's home page featuring the graphic below with a Listen Now button--only--the button didn't actually direct to the new song. Chainsmokers eluded to working with the British band back in September 2016 when the dance duo posted two Snapchat videos of Chris Martin singing in the studio with Drew Taggart and Alex Pall sitting at the controls. Whether that particular session made the cut is unclear, but now we finally get to hear the finished product. "Something Just Like This" was premiered with a live performance by both groups during the Brit Awards telecast. Check out the new collaborative track and artwork here.
News of the track broke when Spotify prematurely posted a banner ad at the top of the site's home page featuring the graphic below with a Listen Now button--only--the button didn't actually direct to the new song.
Chainsmokers eluded to working with the British band back in September 2016 when the dance duo posted two Snapchat videos of Chris Martin singing in the studio with Drew Taggart and Alex Pall sitting at the controls. Whether that particular session made the cut is unclear, but now we finally get to hear the finished product.
"Something Just Like This" was premiered with a live performance by both groups during the Brit Awards telecast. Check out the new collaborative track and artwork here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Ex-Black Sabbath Star Explains Why He Didn't Return To Band
• Why Chester Bennington Left Stone Temple Pilots
• Foo Fighters Counting Down To Big Announcement?
• Slaves Frontman Jonny Craig Undergoes Multiple Surgeries
• Incubus Reveal Inspiration For 'Nimble Bastard' Lyrics
• Metallica Ask Fans To Pick Opening Act For Upcoming Shows
• Allman Brothers Band Stars Play Butch Trucks' Funeral
• Def Leppard Top Charts With New Release
• Ghost Changes Band Lineup Ahead Of Tour?
• At The Drive-In Release New Song, Confirm Album and Tour
• Korn and Shinedown Lead Seether's Rise Above Fest Lineup
• Everclear Announce So Much For The Afterglow 20th Anniversary Tour
• Davey Suicide Release Too Many Freaks Video
• Alive in Barcelona, Silent Theory and The Broken Thumbs Tour
• Vampire Stream New Song 'Ghoul Wind'
• The Sonics Announce New Lineup and Tour Dates
• Singled Out: Karma Club's Timelines
• Fatal Tragedy Following Avenged Sevenfold Concert
• Steve Stevens Confirms Working With Ozzy Osbourne On New Music
• Massive David Bowie Statue Being Spearheaded By Fans
• Alter Bridge Announce Spring Tour With In Flames And Metal Church
• Metallica Release 'Creeping Death' Live Video
• Korn Announce Intimate Tour With Animals As Leaders and Ded
• Chris Brown Served With Restraining Order By His Ex Girlfriend
• Lady Gaga Had Most Watched Music Event of All Time?
• Adele, Pearl Jam And Dolly Parton Lead All-Star Album
• Florida Georgia Line, Nelly and Chris Lane Announce Tour
• Sean Kingston Denies Being Jumped In Migos Scuffle
• Future Releases New Music Video 'Draco'
• Meghan Trainor Releasing New Single This Week?
• Britney Spears' Niece Appears Recovered From ATV Accident
• Drake Celebrates Rihanna's Birthday During Dublin Concert
• The 1975 Release Cover Of Sade's 'By Your Side'
• Amy Winehouse To Be Commemorated With London Event
• Jeopardy Host Alex Trebek Tries To Rap
• Lil Wayne Leads The Lineup For The Roots Picnic
• Chris Brown Backs Out Of Boxing Match With Soulja Boy
• Florida Georgia Line and Backstreet Boys Release Video
• Big Sean Confirms Deranged Fan Tried To Punch Him
• Eric Church Fights Ticket Scalping Bots
• Lil Wayne's 'Tha Carter V' Being Released This Year
• The Chainsmokers Discover Arena Tour Member Via Online Videos
• Ed Sheeran Cover Of Little Mix's 'Touch' Streaming Online
• 21 Savage Announces Outbreak Tour This Spring
• Jennifer Lopez Sidesteps Drake Romance Questions
• Katy Perry Releases 'Chained To The Rhythm' Video
• Miss Ohio - White Hot: The Best of Miss Ohio
• Joe Lynn Turner - The Sessions
• TBT - Arctic Monkeys' Favourite Worst Nightmare
• Root 66: Washboard Hank - Human Beans
• Marty McKay - New York City Dreams
• Root 66: Holly Norman - Taking Care of Bluegrass: A Tribute to Elvis
• Alice Cooper: Between High School and Old School
• Travel News, Trips and Tips: Pink Jeep Sedona Tour, Travvy Award Winners And More
• 5 Star: Jethro Tull - Stand Up: The Elevated Edition
• Scott Taylor - Blues Kitchen
• Root 66: Saints Eleven - Coming Back Around
• The Blues: The Reverend KM Williams - The Real Deal Blues
• TBT: David Bowie Live In Chicago 2004
• Michael Hornbuckle - Soul Repo
• Saint Blasphemer - Simon Templar
• David Bowie - Station To Station Remaster
• Travel News, Trips and Tips: January 2017 Edition
• The Blues: Big Jay McNeely - Blowin' Down the House: Big Jay's Latest & Greatest
• TBT: Bruce Springsteen - Nebraska
• The Blues: Popa Chubby - The Catfish
• Butch Walker - Stay Gold Album of the Year
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.