The Chainsmokers and Coldplay Team Up For New Single

News of the track broke when Spotify prematurely posted a banner ad at the top of the site's home page featuring the graphic below with a Listen Now button--only--the button didn't actually direct to the new song.

Chainsmokers eluded to working with the British band back in September 2016 when the dance duo posted two Snapchat videos of Chris Martin singing in the studio with Drew Taggart and Alex Pall sitting at the controls. Whether that particular session made the cut is unclear, but now we finally get to hear the finished product.

"Something Just Like This" was premiered with a live performance by both groups during the Brit Awards telecast. Check out the new collaborative track and artwork here.