Vampire Stream New Song 'Ghoul Wind'

The song comes from the group's new album, which will be entitled "With Primeval Force" and is set to be released on April 21st as limited deluxe CD Digipak (unfolding to cross shape) and deluxe LP (with Gatefold sleeve, 180 g vinyl and 12-page LP-booklet).

We were sent this blurb "Vampire's way to combine Swedish death metal darkness with the invincible force of Teutonic thrash metal and the nightmarish rapture of Scandinavian black metal is unrivalled. Lugubrious beauty, inscrutable dread and abysmal terrors blended to a concoction most secret and forbidden." Check out the new song here.