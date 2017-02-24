All Time Low Announce New Album 'Last Young Renegade'

Frontman Alex Gaskarth posted a length message on Instagram along with the cover art, where he discussed the song writing and inspiration for the new album. He wrote, "Who is the Last Young Renegade? After all this time writing music, playing in a band- checking moment after moment off the bucket list- collecting mistakes, making memories, I wondered what it might be like to write about myself if I wasn't the one standing in my shoes. Who am I from the other side of the mirror?

"I tried to change perspective in my approach to writing and center in on all of the different versions of me that other people might have met over the years, through the ups and the downs, in the public eye and behind closed doors. Would I like this person? Do I like this person? Do I even recognize this person anymore? I realized that there's a lot more to me than I'm usually ready to acknowledge, both good and bad.

"In that realization, I noticed a common thread. We are who we are, even when we try our hardest not to be. It's a challenge to accept it sometimes. I gave those other sides of me a persona, and a name-- then came the stories like a flood. It was a way for me to confront demons without having to sit at the dinner table with them.

"That's the journey on this record: a story of self-realization. Of growing into your own skin through the eyes of someone watching it all unfold on the big screen, wearing a 'Frankie Says Relax' t-shirt. Like watching an old familiar movie, but suddenly you're Marty McFly.

"We tried a lot of new things on this album, all within the context of what we love so much about All Time Low-- There's no denying that we were binge watching Stranger Things at the time, while also reflecting on the loss of some of our favorite musicians; Prince, Bowie, George Michael... I think the influence comes through in the best ways.

"We all felt pulled to exciting and different places as we searched for inspiration, approaching something that's become so familiar to us from a new direction. I truly hope everyone listening enjoys this record as much as I do. It's been an amazing journey."